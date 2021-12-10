Private Advisor Group LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in RH by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RH opened at $608.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.04. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.
RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
