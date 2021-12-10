Private Advisor Group LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in RH by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $608.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.04. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 25.85 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

