Private Advisor Group LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $56,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.44 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 220,710 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,865 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

