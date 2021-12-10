Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 23,784 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Horizon by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Horizon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

