Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,752 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 492,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 152,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.