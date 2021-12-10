Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $303,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,151,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $83.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72.

