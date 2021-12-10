Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

