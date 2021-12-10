Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

