PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,803 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC were worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in PTC by 120.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth $1,558,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PTC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

