PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

PVH opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average is $109.68. PVH has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

