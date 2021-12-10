Pyrk Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $51,189.54 and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003391 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013192 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

