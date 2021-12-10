Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

FTI opened at $6.49 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $112,664,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

