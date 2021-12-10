Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarGurus in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $1,612,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 785,152 shares of company stock valued at $27,509,859. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after buying an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CarGurus by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CarGurus by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.