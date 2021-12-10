Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Toll Brothers, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.