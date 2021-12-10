Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ocwen Financial Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocwen Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth about $18,491,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 256.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 403,267 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 53.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1,234.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 69,482 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

