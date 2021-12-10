Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE DTC opened at $15.51 on Friday. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

