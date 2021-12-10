Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Increased by B. Riley

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

OXM stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

