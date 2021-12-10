Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

SEAS stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.30. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,745,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 131,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,737,000 after acquiring an additional 212,700 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,911 shares of company stock worth $3,246,944. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

