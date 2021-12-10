QDM International (QDMI) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 34 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare QDM International to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -403.41% N/A -423.59% QDM International Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

This table compares QDM International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.29 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 38.96

QDM International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.54, meaning that its share price is 654% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for QDM International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 247 1059 1189 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.37%. Given QDM International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

QDM International peers beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

