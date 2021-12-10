Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $686.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.91.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.