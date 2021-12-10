R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Position Raised by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises approximately 4.7% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in R1 RCM by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 407.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 548,876 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 440,630 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 94.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 337,739 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 164,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

