Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 13%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU)’s share price was down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 152,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 69,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13. The company has a current ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

