Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. It is ideally positioned to reap benefits in the long term from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. The firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental gas production. As most of its production comprises natural gas, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. However, the company’s ability to meet debt obligation is in question since the firm is generating low free cash flows for the past few quarters. Investors with environmental agenda are trying to push capital out of hydrocarbons toward renewables. As such, acquiring capital in the future can become tougher for companies like Range Resources.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RRC. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.32.

NYSE RRC opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

