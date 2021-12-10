Rarible (RARI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.89 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $15.25 or 0.00031803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $82.25 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00042811 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

RARI is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,392,880 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

