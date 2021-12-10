RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $204.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

