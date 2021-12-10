Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Realogy has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 287.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Realogy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,277,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 915,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 279,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 573,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 341,396 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.