Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $180.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.