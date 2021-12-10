Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.71.

RETA opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $112.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $348,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

