Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.80% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS:RCRT opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Recruiter.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Recruiter.com Group will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Recruiter.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

