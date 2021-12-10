RED (RED) Hits Market Cap of $797,582.16

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, RED has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $797,582.16 and approximately $51,012.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00314676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

