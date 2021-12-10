Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $51.63. Approximately 6,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 826,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,727,000 after buying an additional 332,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,499,000 after buying an additional 1,135,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

