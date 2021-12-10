Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Redfin posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 372.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

Redfin stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.76. Redfin has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $70,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,250 shares of company stock worth $4,352,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.