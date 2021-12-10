Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Reef has a market cap of $291.83 million and approximately $35.02 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00360979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

