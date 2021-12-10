Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $15.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock worth $28,429,947. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,787,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $665.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

