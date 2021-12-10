Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.53.
REGN opened at $665.72 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $608.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.
In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,429,947 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.