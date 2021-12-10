Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.53.

REGN opened at $665.72 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $608.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,429,947 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

