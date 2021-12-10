Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

