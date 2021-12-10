RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe’s underwriting results have been suffering from its exposure to catastrophe events. Moreover, the company has been witnessing escalating expenses over the past many quarters. Weak Return on Equity bothers. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, RenaissanceRe's investment portfolio, consisting of high-quality, liquid-fixed income government and corporate securities with a relatively low allocation to equities is impressive. The company has been witnessing steady premium growth over the past few quarters. It has been undertaking divestitures to streamline its operations and get rid of low-return high-risk businesses. Its balance sheet strength remains impressive.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.38.

Shares of RNR opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,700,000 after purchasing an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

