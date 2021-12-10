ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RNW. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.