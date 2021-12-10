Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.17

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.17 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RNWH opened at GBX 845.85 ($11.22) on Friday. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889 ($11.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £665.52 million and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 787.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 747.28.

RNWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.21) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 775 ($10.28).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

