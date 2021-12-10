Renew’s (RNWH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 770 ($10.21) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 775 ($10.28).

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 840.45 ($11.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 889 ($11.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 787.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 747.28. The stock has a market cap of £661.28 million and a PE ratio of 28.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 11.17 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Renew’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

