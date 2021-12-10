Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

TNDM stock opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,025 shares of company stock worth $19,104,375. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

