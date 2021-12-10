Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Flux Power (FLUX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) in the last few weeks:

12/1/2021 – Flux Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

11/30/2021 – Flux Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

11/25/2021 – Flux Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

11/19/2021 – Flux Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

11/17/2021 – Flux Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Flux Power stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 54,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,754. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 593,666 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

