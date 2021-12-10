ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CLSA raised ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.13.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $264.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.70 and a 200-day moving average of $258.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,097 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.