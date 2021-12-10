Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 197.91% from the company’s current price.

RYTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $506.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.