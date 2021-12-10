Richard A. Waldron Sells 7,246 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $166,875.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BCAB opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 225.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 64.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

