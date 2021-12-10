RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.00.

RingCentral stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.97. 22,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,851. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $180.09 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

