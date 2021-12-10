RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $214.51, but opened at $208.00. RingCentral shares last traded at $194.97, with a volume of 16,091 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,274,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

