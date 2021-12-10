Rise (RISE) Market Cap Reaches $238,567.94

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Rise has a market cap of $238,567.94 and $134,059.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded 83.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00035025 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006204 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003856 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,867,703 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

