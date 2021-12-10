Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 135.00.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 2.36 on Friday, reaching 113.04. 88,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,543,789. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

