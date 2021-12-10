Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 135.00.
NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 2.36 on Friday, reaching 113.04. 88,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,543,789. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
