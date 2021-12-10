Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 134.08.

Get Rivian alerts:

RIVN opened at 115.40 on Monday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last three months.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.