RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $15.10 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
NYSE RLX opened at $4.49 on Monday. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.