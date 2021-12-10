RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $15.10 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NYSE RLX opened at $4.49 on Monday. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RLX Technology by 359.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $9,736,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in RLX Technology by 259.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

